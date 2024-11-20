JVC released its exit poll for the just-concluded Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024. According to the JVC survey, the BJP-led NDA is winning 40 to 44 seats, with the JMM-led India alliance likely to win 30 to 40 seats. The survey has also projected one seat for others. The 81-member legislative assembly of Jharkhand went to the polls in two phases, with the first phase on November 13 and the second phase on November 20. The Election Commission will announce the official results of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 on November 23. Jharkhand Exit Poll Results 2024: Matrize Survey Predicts Return of BJP-Led NDA in Jharkhand, Check Party-Wise Seat Numbers Here.

JVC Exit Poll Gives Edge to NDA in Jharkhand

