The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday arrested a man along with cash of Rs. 57 lakh concealed in a geyser in Braripora. The man, identified as Syed Irfan Abdullah, a resident of Laribal, Handwara was caught during checking in Braripora. Jammu and Kashmir police said that a case has been registered against the man and a probe has been launched. Jammu and Kashmir: Several Injured in Suspected Terror Attack in Rajouri's Dhangri Village.

Man Held With Rs 57 Lakh Cash Hidden in Geyser:

J&K | A man, Syed Irfan Abdullah, resident of Laribal, Handwara was arrested during checking in Braripora. Rs 57.43 Lakh cash recovered which was concealed in a geyser. Case filed & probe underway: J&K Police pic.twitter.com/XGK8Ivx2sW — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

