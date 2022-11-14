On Sunday, an aircraft-shaped balloon in Pakistani flag colours with 'BHN' written on it was found in Jammu and Kashmir. According to reports, the aircraft-shaped balloon was found in Ghagwal of Samba district. After the incident came to light, the police took the balloon in their possession. Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clash: Afghan Man Opens Fire on Pakistani Soldiers in Chaman-Spin Boldak Crossing (Watch Video).

Aircraft-Shaped Balloon in Pakistani Flag Colours Found

