In a shocking incident that took place at Pakistan and Afghanistan border, a soldier was injured during gun fire. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, a man from Afghanistan in Chaman-Spin Boldak can be seen opening fire on Pakistani soldiers and causing casualties.

Pakistani soldiers injured at Chaman-Spin Boldak

This is a CCTV Footage of Today's Attack , Afghan man in Chaman-Spin Boldak opens fire on Pakistani soldiers and caused casualties. #DurandLine #Pakistan #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/Lpg5hf8lym — Abdulhaq Omeri (@AbdulhaqOmeri) November 13, 2022

