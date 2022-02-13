Speech and hearing impaired Muslim father-son duo are taking care of a Hindu temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Accordingto news agency ANI, Nisar Ahmad Alai has taken the charge of his father who has also taken care of the temple for more than six years. A local told the news agency, "They're working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its protection. It's a sign of Kashmir’s brotherhood which is every citizen's moral responsibility."

Here Is The tweet:

J&K | Speech and hearing impaired Muslim father-son duo takes care of a temple in Srinagar They're working as caretakers for a long time now and are responsible for its protection. It's a sign of Kashmir’s brotherhood which is every citizen's moral responsibility," said a local pic.twitter.com/znbv1O2ocd — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2022

