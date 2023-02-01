The Lucknow Sessions court on Wednesday signed an order to release Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on bail. The order was signed by Lucknow Sessions court jail. Reported, Siddique Kappan spent over two years in jail. In October 2022, Kappan was arrested when he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh where a Dalit woman had died after being allegedly raped. Journalist Siddique Kappan Granted Bail After 26 Months by Allahabad High Court.

Siddique Kappan To Be Released on Bail

BREAKING| Lucknow Sessions Judge, Lucknow signs order to release Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan on bail. He spent over two years in jail. pic.twitter.com/oh7gCytYzI — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) February 1, 2023

