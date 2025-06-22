A screengrab of the video shows auto rickshaw with three passengers getting trapped in the water after flooding in Utavali River. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

Heavy rainfall is causing havoc in Gujarat's Junagadh district. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows heavy rainfall in Junagadh's Keshod leading to flooding in the Utavali River. The flooding further caused an auto rickshaw with three passengers to get trapped in the water. Soon after the incident came to light, local residents and administrative officials responded quickly and successfully rescued all individuals, thereby preventing any casualties. Gujarat: Junagadh’s Sakkarbaug Zoo Leads Nation in Indian Grey Wolf Conservation Success.

Heavy Rainfall Leads to Flooding in Utavali River

Gujarat: Heavy rainfall in Keshod, Junagadh district, led to flooding in the Utavali River, causing a rickshaw with three passengers to get trapped in the water. Local residents and administrative officials quickly responded and successfully rescued all individuals, preventing… pic.twitter.com/gSEdO1TIeJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 22, 2025

