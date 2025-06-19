Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): India's dedication to wildlife preservation ensures that future generations can enjoy and benefit from the country's rich natural heritage. Among the many species requiring urgent attention is the Indian Grey Wolf (Canis lupus pallipes), an endangered carnivore facing threats from habitat loss and human conflict, said a statement from the CMO.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the proactive guidance of Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has made remarkable progress in conserving this vital species.

At the forefront of these efforts is the historic Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, designated by the Central Zoo Authority of India as the coordinating zoo for the Indian Grey Wolf Conservation Breeding Program (CBP).

Through scientific management, state-of-the-art facilities, and focused breeding initiatives, Sakkarbaug Zoo has become a beacon of hope for the protection and revival of the Indian Grey Wolf, securing its place in India's natural legacy.

This program for wolves is one such initiative reflecting this commitment. Through focused efforts in nutrition, healthcare, behavioral enrichment, and breeding management, the program has shown remarkable success. The year-wise birth data of wolf pups is as follows: 14 pups were born in 2019-20, 7 in 2020-21, 31 in 2021-22, 33 in 2022-23, 40 in 2023-24, and 48 in 2024-25. This indicates a steady improvement in breeding success over the years, showcasing the effectiveness of comprehensive care and conservation strategies implemented at the facility.

All wolves in CBP are provided a quality diet based on their natural requirements. Additional supplements are added to their diet if required. Food items and drinking water are periodically screened at a food testing laboratory to ensure safety and quality.

Regular health checks of all wolves are conducted through the collection of various samples for early disease detection and to assess the health status of each wolf. Timely medical interventions are provided whenever necessary. Each animal enclosure is equipped with a separate night shelter and kraal to protect wolves during extreme climatic conditions.

A specific hygiene schedule for wolves is prepared and strictly followed. Vaccination of all wolves against prevalent diseases is carried out regularly. Deworming is done at three-month intervals. Post-vaccination, antibody protection levels are monitored by collecting relevant samples. Pairing of breeding animals is done using genetically diverse individuals. Newly paired animals are closely monitored. Compatibility is regularly assessed, and changes are made as needed.

Behavioral enrichment of wolves is carried out using various methods such as nutritional, olfactory, and habitat enrichments to encourage the expression of natural behaviour in captivity. All wolves are monitored round-the-clock through CCTV cameras to observe behaviours such as mating, pregnancy, pup care, and feeding, especially those not visible in the presence of humans.

After successful mating, males are separated from females to provide privacy and promote denning behaviour. Periodic hormonal monitoring of pregnant females is done by collecting samples. Medical interventions are provided as required. Additional feed supplements and focused care are ensured during pregnancy for maintaining a healthy condition. Near-natural dens and soft raw materials are provided to support den-making behaviour. For growth and health monitoring of pups, regular weighing and health assessments are conducted. Medical intervention is done as needed.

As Gujarat continues to lead in wildlife conservation, the success story of the Indian Grey Wolf serves as an inspiring model for preserving biodiversity and restoring ecological balance in India's diverse landscapes. (ANI)

