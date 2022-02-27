In his Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urges Indian youths to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs in a language different to theirs to make them popular and to understand the importance of native languages. The programme is broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

See Tweet:

Just like the sibling duo of Kili & Neema, I urge everyone, especially kids from different states to make lip-syncing videos of popular songs (from a state different than theirs). We'll redefine 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' & popularise Indian languages: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat pic.twitter.com/Bk6mabccnj — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

