A tragic incident at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Central Railway Station claimed a passenger’s life after he fell between a moving train and the platform while trying to disembark. The man reportedly lost his balance and slipped into the narrow gap, dying instantly as the train moved ahead. A disturbing video circulating online shows the victim trapped moments before being crushed. A policeman is seen rushing to rescue him, but the attempt came too late. The Government Railway Police (GRP) conducted the panchnama and sent the unidentified body for post-mortem. Eyewitnesses and netizens expressed shock, criticising bystanders for failing to intervene and the individual filming the tragedy instead of helping the victim. The heartbreaking video has reignited concerns over railway safety and passenger awareness. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: At Least 8 Students Injured After Autorickshaw Carrying School Children Overturns Near Palani (Watch Video).

Kanpur Station Tragedy: Man Dies After Falling Between Moving Train and Platform (Disturbing Video)

A horrific train accident in #Kanpur, a passenger dies after falling from the train, the scene of death is so terrifying..#Accident #trainaccident #Death pic.twitter.com/H1GmPzeVnT — Nikita Sareen (@NikitaS_Live) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Nikita Sareen ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

