In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, an autorickshaw carrying school children overturned today, November 12. According to news agency PTI, at least eight students were injured after the autorickshaw carrying them overturned near Palani. A video shared by PTI shows visuals from the hospital in Dindigul, where the injured students have been admitted for treatment. Tamil Nadu Road Accident: Couple, Their 2-Year-Old, Die After Speeding Police Car Collides With Their 2-Wheeler in Madurai’s Sivaganga.

Students Injured After Autorickshaw Carrying School Children Overturns in Tamil Nadu

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: At least 8 students have been injured after an autorickshaw carrying school children overturned near Palani. Visuals from the hospital in Dindigul where they have been admitted for treatment. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos -… pic.twitter.com/cFwx2CdbaP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 12, 2025

