Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs during a rave party. Siddhanth is reportedly among the six others who have allegedly found to have consumed drugs.

Siddhanth Kapoor Detained

Karnataka | Actor Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel, last night. He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs: Bengaluru Police pic.twitter.com/UuHZKMzUH0 — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

