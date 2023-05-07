Rahul Gandhi, on Sunday, May 7, rode a scooter with a delivery boy in poll-bound Karnataka's Bengaluru. The video of the Congress leader enjoying a scooter ride was shared by news agency ANI. The campaigning in the state is in full swing as the polling date nears. The Kannada state goes for polling on May 10, results for which will be declared on May 13. Rahul Gandhi Shares Picture of Him Buying Nandini Product, Says ‘Nandini is The Best’ Amid Controversy Over Amul's Entry in Karnataka.

Rahul Gandhi Rides Pillion:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a scooter with a delivery boy in Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/MvGEgfAjtM — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

