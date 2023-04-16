Amid the row over Amul’s entry into Bengaluru, Rahul Gandhi bought Nandini products at an outlet in Kolar and ate an ice-cream. He was accompanied by DK Shivakumar and KC Venugopal. Taking to twitter, Gandhi wrote “NANDINI is the best”. With the assembly polls days away, the Opposition Congress and JDS have stepped up pressure on the BJP-ruled state government to block Amul’s entry into the state and save the local dairy brand. Amul Vs Nandini: Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Visits Nandini Milk Parlour in Hassan Amid Controversy Over Amul's Entry Into Karnataka (See Pics).

Rahul Gandhi on Karnataka Milk Row

Karnataka’s Pride - NANDINI is the best! pic.twitter.com/Ndez8finup — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 16, 2023

