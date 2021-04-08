'Corona Curfew' in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, 5 other Karnataka Cities from April 10:

'Corona curfew' (night curfew) will be imposed between 10pm-5am from 10th to 20th April in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumkuru, Udupi and Manipal. Essential services to be exempted: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/6q4LQYINB2 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

