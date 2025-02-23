A fierce language dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra has led to the suspension of inter-state bus services by both states. The conflict erupted after a bus conductor in Karnataka’s Belagavi was allegedly assaulted for not speaking Marathi. In retaliation, pro-Kannada activists in Chitradurga defaced a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus and blackened the driver’s face. The situation worsened when a Karnataka Ambari bus was vandalized in Pune’s Swargate area on Saturday. Members of the Shiv Sena smeared grease on the bus and wrote slogans in Marathi, such as ‘Jai Maharashtra’ and ‘Maratha Manus’. Following the escalation, Karnataka authorities halted bus services to Maharashtra from Belagavi, restricting operations to the border checkpoint at Koganolli. In response, Maharashtra suspended services to Karnataka, limiting operations to the border area of Kagal taluk. Pollachi: DMK Members Vandalise Hindi Signboard in Protest Against 3-Language Policy (Watch Video).

Inter-State Bus Services Suspended

