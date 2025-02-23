At Pollachi railway station, DMK members vandalized Hindi inscriptions on the station’s name board in protest against the three-language policy. The demonstration, led by party leader Thendral Selvaraj, sparked unrest in the area, leaving railway authorities in a dilemma over how to respond. Eyewitnesses reported that the protesters deliberately defaced the Hindi lettering while chanting slogans against the imposition of the language. Coimbatore Shocker: 5 Including 4 Minor Boys Rape 2 Schoolgirls, Schoolboy in Pollachi After Watching Porn Videos, Film Act; Arrested.

DMK Members Vandalise Hindi Signboard in Protest

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: The DMK protested the three-language policy by destroying Hindi letters on the Pollachi railway station nameboard. Led by Thendral Selvaraj, the act caused unrest in the area, with railway police unsure of how to respond. The protest continues pic.twitter.com/AVemBbe20s — IANS (@ians_india) February 23, 2025

