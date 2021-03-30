COVID-19 Cases in Karnataka:

Karnataka reports 2,975 new #COVID19 cases, 1,262 discharges and 21 deaths today. Total cases 9,92,779 Total recoveries 9,54,678 Death toll 12,541 Active cases 25,541 pic.twitter.com/4qBxPqA5qV — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2021

