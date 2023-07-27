In a shocking incident of a hit-and-run, a speeding car collided with a bike and two female students in Karnataka's Raichur district, as captured in CCTV footage. The accident occurred near the Raghavendra petrol station on July 18. The biker's sudden U-turn on the road, ignoring the oncoming car from the opposite direction, led to the collision, resulting in major injuries to the biker and minor injuries to the two girl students who were walking nearby. A case has been registered at the Raichur traffic police station with regard to the incident. Mumbai Road Accident: Woman Out for Morning Walk Hit by Speeding Car at Worli Sea Face, Dies (Watch Video).

Karnataka Hit and Run Case

A horrific accident caught on CCTV. A speeding car hit a bike rider & school girls in Karnataka's Raichur district. Car collided with a bike while the biker took a U-turn & then car runs over young girls. #Karnataka #RoadAccident #Raichur #SpeedingCar #Bike #UTurn #CCTV pic.twitter.com/z3zbra7SiN — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023

