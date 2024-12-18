The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee has called for a shutdown in Katra to protest against the 250-crore ropeway project, citing concerns about its potential impact on local livelihoods. Residents of Katra, a popular pilgrimage town, are apprehensive that the new project could lead to disruptions in their traditional sources of income, such as tourism-related businesses and small-scale industries. The ropeway, intended to improve access to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is expected to alter the area’s landscape and economy significantly. Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities Ban Liquor, Non-Veg Food Items Around Vaishno Devi Shrine for 2 Months.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee Protests 250-Crore Ropeway Project

Katra, Jammu and Kashmir: The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee has called for a Katra shutdown in protest against the 250-crore ropeway project. Locals fear the project will impact their livelihoods, leading to the demonstration pic.twitter.com/EgNfuXGZwu — IANS (@ians_india) December 18, 2024

