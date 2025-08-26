At least five people lost their lives and 14 others sustained injuries after a landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at the Adhkwari cave temple on the way to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, August 26. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) confirmed the casualties, adding that rescue operations are underway with manpower and machinery deployed at the site. As heavy rainfall continues to lash Jammu and Kashmir, the yatra to the shrine has been temporarily suspended until further notice, while battery car and helicopter services had already been halted earlier. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Jammu and Kashmir as rivers and streams are flowing above danger levels, flooding low-lying areas. Landslide at Vaishno Devi: Landslide Hits Adhkwari Cave Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, Rescue Operations Underway (See Pics).

5 Dead, 14 Injured in Landslide Near Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jai Mata Di

In an unfortunate incident of landslide at Adhkwari, 5 people have lost their lives and 14 others have been injured.

Rescue operations underway.#VaishnoDevi #YatraUpdate— Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (@OfficialSMVDSB) August 26, 2025

