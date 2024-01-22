The Kerala High Court, on Monday, January 22, dismissed the bail application of Laila Bhagawal Singh, one of the key accused in the 2022 human sacrifice case. The verdict in the case was delivered by Justice Sophy Thomas delivered the verdict. In October 2022, the news of two women who had been murdered, allegedly as part of a human sacrifice ritual, had come to light in the state. The incident came to light when the dismembered bodies of the two women were recovered from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district. HC on Talaq: Muslim Women Need Not Move Court To Register Divorce by Talaq, Says Kerala High Court.

HC on Human Sacrifice Case

