NIA Conducts Raids at 11 Locations, Including Bengaluru And Delhi In Connection With Kerala ISIS Module Case:

NIA along with local police units today conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations including 8 locations in Kerala, two locations in Bengaluru & one in Delhi in Kerala ISIS Module Case: NIA — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

The searches were conducted at the premises of accused Mohammed Ameen & his associates who were members of the various groups/channels on encrypted chat platforms: NIA on searches at 11 locations in Kerala ISIS Module Case — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2021

