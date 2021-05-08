Kerala Reports 41,971 New COVID-19 Cases, 27,456 Recoveries & 64 Deaths in Past 24 hours:

#COVID19 | Kerala reports 41,971 new cases, 27,456 recoveries and 64 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 4,17,101 Total recoveries: 14,43,633 Death toll: 5,746 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2021

