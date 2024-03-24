In a shocking incident that took place in Delhi’s Mukerjee Nagar, a youth, identified as Aman, repeatedly stabbed a woman because she allegedly “made fun of him.” The disturbing video of the incident has since gone viral. Fortunately, the woman sustained only minor injuries and is now out of danger. The police have apprehended Aman. The incident occurred on March 22 in broad daylight. It is reported that local students often teased Aman, referring to him as “crazy” due to his aimless wandering in the area. The CCTV footage of the incident shows Aman charging at the woman, pushing her to the ground, and stabbing her multiple times. A man on a two-wheeler stops to try and catch Aman, who attempts to attack the woman again but is thwarted by another bystander. Aman then managed to escape from the scene. Delhi Shocker: Teenager Stabbed Multiple Times by Three Boys in Dayalpur Area, Dies.

Knife Attack in Delhi (Disturbing Video)

#WATCH | Delhi: A 22-year-old man Aman has been arrested for attacking a girl in the Mukherjee Nagar area with a knife in broad daylight. The incident occurred on 22 March. The passers-by intervened and tried to stop and catch the accused. The girl did not suffer grievous… pic.twitter.com/y5M4U4girT — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

