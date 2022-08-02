The arrested accused in the West Bengal SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee on Tuesday said that "the money found in her residences does not belong to her, and that it was kept there in her absence". Cash and jewelry worth crores were recovered from her Kolkata residence by police.

Check Tweet:

Kolkata, West Bengal | Arrested accused in SSC recruitment scam, Arpita Mukherjee says, "the money does not belong to me, it was kept there in my absence". Cash & jewellery worth crores was recovered from her Kolkata residence by police. pic.twitter.com/JerRAJGPNK — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)