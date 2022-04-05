The Lakshadweep Administration on Tuesday said that 'Wednesday' of every week will be observed as 'Cycle Day' for government employees. As per the circular, the 'Cycle Day' comes into effect from tomorrow, April 6.

Check tweet:

— ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

