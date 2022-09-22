On Thursday, the Reserved Bank of India (RBI) cancelled the licence of the Laxmi Co-operative Bank Limited, Solapur, Maharashtra. RBI said that it cancelled the licence as the Laxmi Co-operative Bank Limited does not have adequate capital and earning prospects. "As such, it does not comply with the provisions of Section 11(1) and Section 22 (3) (d) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949," the RBI stated. The statement also said that "every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000/- (Rupees five lakh only) from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of DICGC Act, 1961".

RBI Cancels the Licence of the Laxmi Co-Operative Bank Limited

RBI cancels the licence of The Laxmi Co-operative Bank Limited, Solapur, Maharashtrahttps://t.co/BQcLEUrHTD — ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) September 22, 2022

