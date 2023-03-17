A pet dog falls prey to a leopard who entered a residential area in the middle of the night in Maharashtra. The big cat arrived at the house of Sambhaji Baban Jadhav at Shinde Vasti of Nere village, near Hinjewadi IT Park Phase III on Tuesday, and dragged away their dog sleeping outside after an untamed attack. The video of the incident was recorded in the CCTV camera installed outside the house. Leopard Spotted at Ghaziabad Court Campus for Third Time in 10 Days, Bar Association Observes Strike Over Sightings (Watch Video).

Pet Dog Falls Prey to Leopard in Nere Village:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)