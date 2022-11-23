In yet another heartwarming yet carefully planned operation, three leopard cubs reunited with their mother in Karad taluka in the Satara district of Maharashtra on November 22. Reportedly, the cubs were rescued shortly after they got lost in the wild. In the video, the mother leopard can be seen approaching the box -that contained the cubs- slowly and picking its babies. The leopard family then vanished into the jungle. Video: Four-Week-Old Leopard Cub Found at Film City in Mumbai, Handed Over to Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Three Leopard Cubs Reunited with Mother:

Kudos to the efforts taken by the @MahaForest staff in Karad taluka in Satara district, along with Honorary Wildlife Warden @RohanBhate23 , who helped in successful reunion of three leopard cubs with their mother.@ben_ifs @SMungantiwar @RandeepHooda @saroshlodhi @PoojaB1972 pic.twitter.com/mDOfBPOtAD — Ranjeet Jadhav (@ranjeetnature) November 23, 2022

