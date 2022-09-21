Speaking at the 77th UNGA, US President Joe Biden said that the United States wants the Russia-Ukraine war to end on just terms. "On terms we all signed up for, that you cannot seize a nation's territory by force," he said. Biden further said that the only country standing in the way of that is Russia. Earlier, the US President said that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'shamelessly violated' UN charter with the Ukraine invasion. Biden also said that Russia's aim is 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state'.

You Cannot Seize a Nation’s Territory by Force

Like you, the United States wants this war to end on just terms - on terms we all signed up for, that you cannot seize a nation's territory by force. The only country standing in the way of that is Russia: US President Joe Biden at the #UNGA pic.twitter.com/Zm19Fog0R8 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

