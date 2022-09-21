On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'shamelessly violated' UN charter with the Ukraine invasion. Biden also said that Russia's aim is 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state'. Biden's statement comes a day after Putin threatened the West saying, "West has crossed the line. West is calling to weaken, divide and destroy Russia. Support for compatriots to determine their own futures. Goals of special operation unchanged with Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) completely liberated, and Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) partially."

Putin ‘Shamelessly Violated’ UN Charter With Ukraine Invasion

#BREAKING Putin 'shamelessly violated' UN charter with Ukraine invasion: Biden pic.twitter.com/PzfyZipAXk — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 21, 2022

