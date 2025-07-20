A chilling incident unfolded late Saturday night in Lucknow when a man, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, rammed his speeding SUV into the very restaurant where he had been drinking minutes earlier. The incident occurred at a popular eatery on Shaheed Path and was caught on CCTV, with the screeching sound of tyres and the violent crash now going viral online. The SUV slammed through the restaurant’s entrance, injuring one person. Moments after the crash, a man can be seen slapping the reportedly drunk driver as stunned bystanders gathered. Police later arrived at the scene and seized the vehicle, though no official complaint has been filed yet. Seoni Accident Caught on Camera: 2 Dead, 8 Others Injured After Drunk Truck Driver Rams Taxi on NH-44; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Drunk Man Rams SUV Into Lucknow Restaurant

