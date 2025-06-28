A shocking video has come to light amid heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. The video shared by the news agency PTI shows people crossing an overflowing river without any safety measures in Harda. It is reported that people crossed the overflowing river on foot and vehicles, including two-wheelers, in Harda amid rising water levels due to continuous rainfall in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Bhopal on Thursday night, June 26, caused severe waterlogging at Alpana Tiraha and near Bhopal railway station platform no 6 on Friday, June 27. Madhya Pradesh: Waterlogging Disrupts Movement in Bhopal After Heavy Rain, Commuters Struggle Near Station (Watch Video).

People Cross Overflowing River in Madhya Pradesh

VIDEO | Madhya Pradesh: People seen crossing overflowing river without any safety measures in Harda, amid rising water levels due to continuous rainfall. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NklOBnmeF7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)