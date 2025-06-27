Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal on Thursday night caused severe waterlogging at Alpana Tiraha and near Bhopal railway station platform no 6 on Friday, leaving commuters in trouble.

The passengers and pedestrians are suffering a lot of problems to reach the railway station and as a result, they are forced to take auto rickshaws and e-rickshaws.

An e-rickshaw driver, Anas Khan said, "We are charging Rs 10 to cross the submerged street to the railway station. It rained heavily here due to which waterlogging occurred near the railway station and the passengers are facing problems. They are happily paying us Rs 10 per passenger to cross the street and we are charging them to drop them at railway station platform number 6."

On the other hand, a passenger in the auto-rickshaw, Mahesh Kukreja said that there is a lot of chaos at the railway station. The area is filled with water and despite that, there is no means of drainage. They are forced to go by auto rickshaw for which the auto-drivers are charging Rs 10 to cross the street.

Meanwhile, the local shopkeepers are also troubled by the waterlogging and water reached inside their shops. Local people and traders are putting efforts at their level to clear the water.

Sanjeev Jain, who runs a shop near Bhopal railway station platform number 6, said, "My shop has been located here for the last 35 years and this problem of waterlogging started in 2016 when platform number 6 was built. There is a huge pipeline located here through which water is easily passed but it is not properly cleaned as a result of which waterlogging occurs every year. Once the cleaning is done properly, there will be no problem."

"Generally, the water drains in about half an hour after the rain stops, but even after 16 hours it is still waterlogged," he added. (ANI)

