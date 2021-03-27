COVID-19 Cases In Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh reports 2,142 new COVID19 cases, 1,175 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases 2,86,407 Total recoveries 2,69,465 Death toll 3,947 Active cases 12,995 pic.twitter.com/PbOmub5IZD — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

