In a shocking incident, two girls were arrested for fighting and creating ruckus in the middle of the road under the influence of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh's Indore. The two girls were fighting in the middle of the road and the other two girls were trying to separate them from each other. They created ruckus till late night on the streets of Indore. The onlookers filmed the video of the drunk girls fighting. Police reached the spot and arrested the girls. As per reports, the girls continued to create ruckus for over an hour inside the police station. Police said that such incidents are on the rise in Indore and they are doing their best to curb them. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Four Girls Booked For Assaulting A Woman In The Middle Of Road In Indore; Video Goes Viral On Social Media.

Watch Video: Drunk Girls Fight in Middle of the Road in Indore

