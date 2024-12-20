A tragic incident occurred last Friday, December 13, when an 18-year-old man suffered severe injuries while attempting a somersault in front of his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. A video showed the youth, who sold blankets in Maharashtra for a living, practising the stunt outside his home when he landed head-first and broke his neck. Reports indicate that the young man had been performing somersaults over blankets placed on the ground. However, during one attempt, he mistakenly landed on his head, causing him to lose consciousness. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for the injuries. Despite six days of medical care, the youth succumbed to his injuries and passed away during treatment. Sudden Death in Rewa: 31-Year-Old Man Collapses and Dies After Suffering Heart Attack While Talking to Friends in Madhya Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

