Maharashtra | 20 PFI activists including five from Nanded have been detained in Maharashtra. We had received information that some activists of the PFI are indulging in anti-national activities: Sandeep Khade, ATS SP, Aurangabad pic.twitter.com/LJr57dMNgE— ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)