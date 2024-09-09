According to the latest Lok Poll survey, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is projected to secure more seats than the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections. The survey estimates the MVA will win between 141 and 154 seats, while the NDA is forecasted to secure 115 to 128 seats. The survey, conducted from July 20 to August 30, involved a comprehensive sample size of approximately 1,50,000 across 288 assembly constituencies. Key issues such as rural distress, price rise, and corruption have intensified anti-incumbency sentiments against the current government. Additionally, the survey highlights growing support for Eknath Shinde and the rise of smaller parties like VBA and AIMIM. Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 in November? Here’s What CM Eknath Shinde Said.

Projected Seat Share in Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

Lok Poll Survey Findings

Presenting you the macro facts and findings of the Mega survey: ▪️Rural distress, price rise, corruption, failure of law and order, damage to Maharashtra’s pride and growing unemployment have increased anti-incumbency against the Mahayuti government. ▪️Congress is emerging as… https://t.co/hYhy1EbLcG pic.twitter.com/6lKhHARFAy — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) September 9, 2024

Maharashtra Assembly Election Pre-Poll Survey

Here is our region-wise breakdown for each alliance group in #Maharashtra, providing a clearer understanding of where the seats are adding up from. We have divided the zones based on how political parties structure their operations. https://t.co/hYhy1EbLcG pic.twitter.com/JV0wSQfkAq — Lok Poll (@LokPoll) September 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)