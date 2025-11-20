Nitish Kumar on Thursday, November 20, took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time at Patna’s historic Gandhi Maidan, marking yet another milestone in his long political journey. The grand ceremony, held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and several NDA leaders, drew massive public attention. Top political figures, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, were also in attendance, underscoring the event’s national significance. Nitish Kumar’s oath comes a day after he submitted his resignation to Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, formally initiating the formation of a new government. Nitish Kumar to Take Oath As Bihar CM for 10th Time at Gandhi Maidan; PM Narendra Modi to Attend Swearing-In Ceremony.

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as Bihar CM for 10th Time

#WATCH | Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other NDA leaders at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/03stl7w6gk — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)