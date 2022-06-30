After taking oath as the new Maharashtra chief minister, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Thursday, 30 June, along with the new deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis held their first Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has decided to call special session of state Assembly for two days – on 2 and 3 July. On the first day of the session, a new Speaker will be elected.

