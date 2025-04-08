In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a car caught fire in Pimpri Chinchwad on Monday night, April 7. According to news agency IANS, the vehicle caught blaze on the Mumbai-Pune Highway at around 9:45 PM. It is reported that the vehicle was gutted in the fire. A video showing the car engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Soon after the incident came to light, a fire brigade reached the site to douse the flames. So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or casualties. Minibus Catches Fire in Pune: 4 Office-Goers Killed As Company Vehicle Carrying Them Catches Fire at Hinjewadi in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Car Catches Fire on Mumbai-Pune Highway

Pimpri Chinchwad, Maharashtra: A car caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Highway around 9:45 PM. The vehicle was gutted. Fire brigade is on site. No casualties reported pic.twitter.com/MLzCB0nri9 — IANS (@ians_india) April 7, 2025

