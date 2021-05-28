Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informing about board exam results for Class 10th.

Board exam results for Class 10th will be based on exams conducted in Class 9th & 10th (internal marks). We will try to declare the results by the end of June. Those who aren't satisfied with their results can write CET exams later: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad pic.twitter.com/vn3wxLSlju — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

