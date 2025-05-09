Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated Phase 2A of Mumbai Metro Line 3, connecting Bandra Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk. The new stretch aims to ease traffic congestion and enhance connectivity in the city’s commercial hub, marking another step forward in Mumbai’s expanding metro network. The metro stations along this stretch are all underground and equipped with modern amenities, including full-height platform screen doors, escalators and lifts. The trains are capable of operating driverless, though initial operations will have drivers in the cabin. The BKC station is poised to become a major transit hub, with planned interchanges to Metro Line-2B and the upcoming Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. Once the full Line-3 becomes operational, commuters will be able to travel from Cuffe Parade to Aarey in under an hour, covering key business and employment zones like Nariman Point, Fort, BKC, Lower Parel and SEEPZ. Mumbai Metro Line 3: Connectivity Boost for Mumbaikars As BKC-Colaba Phase 2A Section Likely To Become Operational by March 2025.

Mumbai Metro Line 3 Phase 2A Inaugurated

#WATCH | Mumbai | Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis along with Dy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurates Metro Line 3 Phase 2A from Bandra Kurla Complex to Acharya Atre Chowk pic.twitter.com/q1xXlpQLaq — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2025

