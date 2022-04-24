Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray met 80-year-old Chandrabhaga Shinde, who became the face of protests by Shiv Sena workers against Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana a day earlier, at her residence in Mumbai in the evening.

Check Tweet:

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and son Aaditya Thackeray met 80-year-old Shiv Sena worker Chandrabhaga Shinde in Mumbai who participated in the party's protest against the Rana couple yesterday. pic.twitter.com/EwOHxQRqvG — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)