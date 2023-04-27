In yet another road accident in Maharashtra today, a diesel tanker exploded after a truck coming from behind collided with the vehicle in Bhandara. According to the reports, the mishap took place near the AR petrol pump in Bhilewada village along National Highway 6. Reportedly, three persons suffered burn injuries in the diesel tanker fire. They were rushed to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Four People Injured After Seven Vehicles Collide Near Khopoli Exit (Watch Video).

Maharashtra Diesel Tanker Fire Video:

