Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil's staff members have been tested positive for COVID-19 n Friday. Authorities have done sample testing of people staying at the minister's resident. Notably, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 36,265 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths.

Tweet By ANI:

