An injured tiger was spotted amidst cattle in Chandrapur Forest Area in Maharashtra. A video has surfaced on social media that showed the big cat surrounded by the bovines. The cattle could be seen getting too close to the tiger, but it appears as if they already know about its condition. According to the reports, the tiger later succumbed to its injuries. Tiger Kills, Eats Leopard At Ranthambore National Park, Viral Pics Surface.

Injured Tiger Spotted Amidst Cattle

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)