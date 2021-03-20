Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19.

On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.

I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe

— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021