Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray tests positive for COVID-19.
On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested.
I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols & stay safe
— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 20, 2021
